Contra Costa Animal Services (CCAS) is offering free adoptions of all animals during February to alleviate its crowded shelter.

CCAS is also seeking qualified foster homes – specifically those that can accommodate large dog breeds – to reduce the number of animals in the shelter, now numbering more than 100.

“We’ve reached a fever pitch,” says Dr. Katherine Mills, Chief of Shelter Medicine. “With an already crowded shelter and an average daily intake of nearly 20 animals each day, we’re asking for the community’s help in getting as many pets out of the shelter as we possibly can through adoption and foster.”

