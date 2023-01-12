Is another ‘Big Flood’ for state possible?

Two big questions this week on the weather front: When will the rain stop?
And are we in for another “Big Flood?”
As East Contra Costa residents struggled with flooded roads and overflowing sewers Wednesday, the next atmospheric river in Northern California spread through and aimed to hit the Pacific Northwest coast on Thursday, forecasters said.
Wind advisories were issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday morning. Southeast winds were predicted to hit 15 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected. Winds will be strongest along the coast and higher terrain.
Meanwhile, an enormous cyclone rotating well off the West Coast was bringing the next round of heavy precipitation and gusty winds on Wednesday, this time targeting Northern California. Unlike the recent atmospheric rivers, this upcoming storm is forecast to impact areas farther north from Northern California and up the coast of the Pacific Northwest through the next few days.
The heaviest rains are expected to drench northwestern California through the next couple of days with a few inches of rain possible. By later on Thursday, the threat of heavy rain will reach the Olympic Peninsula where a few inches of rain is possible as well. The flooding may be intimidating drivers but it’s good news for the Sierra snowpack. The state’s snowpack in the Central and Southern Sierra regions is more than 200% above normal for this time, according to the California Department of Water Resources (DWP).
According to the latest data from the DWP, the Northern Sierra/Trinity was 173% of normal, the Central Sierra was 201% of normal, and the Southern Sierra was 222% of normal. It’s estimated the current total is 85% of the April 1 average.
According to Wikipedia, the Great Flood of 1862 was the largest flood in the recorded history of Oregon, Nevada, and California, occurring from December 1861 to January 1862. It was preceded by weeks of continuous rains and snows in the high elevations that began in Oregon in November 1861 and continued into January 1862. This was followed by a record amount of rain from Jan. 9-12, and contributed to a flood that extended from the Columbia River southward in western Oregon, and through California to San Diego, and extended as far inland as Idaho in the Washington Territory, Nevada and Utah in the Utah Territory, and Arizona in the western New Mexico Territory.
The storm dumped an equivalent of 10 feet of water in California, in the form of rain and snow, over a period of 43 days. Deep snowfalls in the mountains of far western North America caused more flooding in Idaho, Arizona, New Mexico, as well as in Baja California and Sonora, Mexico the following spring and summer, as the snow melted.
The event was capped by a warm, intense storm that melted the high snow load. The resulting snow-melt flooded valleys, inundated or swept away towns, mills, dams, flumes, houses, fences, and domestic animals, and ruined fields. It has been described as the worst disaster ever to strike California. The storms caused approximately $100 million in damage, about equal to $3.1 billion in 2021 dollars. At least 4,000 people were estimated to have been killed in the floods in California, which was roughly 1% of the state population at the time.
So, are we in for it again? According to Philip K. Barone, climatologist and meteorologist with American Weather and Earth Sciences in Pinon Hills, Calif, “It’s certainly possible.”
“It’s a good possibility that if a high-pressure system stalls off the coast and holds its place continuing to pummel us, yes,” Barone said Wednesday. “But I can’t predict what will happen and we’re expecting a good five dry days ahead that will likely ease the pressure.”
Oakley street conditions and closures
Bridgehead Road at the railroad overpass is closed, our crews are monitoring the road and will reopen when it is safe to do so, according to a release from City Manager Josh McMurray. Drivers are reminded to obey posted signs. And if there are no signs, to exercise common sense. A good guideline is not to forge water that is higher than 1/3 the height of your tires.
Water on the pasture on the south side of East Cypress Road west of the Contra Costa canal intersection with Jersey Island Road rises as the storm continues. Our crews are monitoring the situation and we will update the community as needed.
Potholes have developed on Cypress Road between Sellers and Bethel Island Road and on Laurel Road. Our crews are conducting repairs as weather conditions allow. Additional repairs will be made when the storm passes. Until those repairs have been made, use caution while driving.
Oakley sandbags
The self-serve sandbag station is available for residents at Ironhouse Sanitary District weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.. Sandbags are available inside the blue bin at this location, and the limit is 10 sandbags per household. Crews continue to monitor the site and replenish supplies as needed.
Oakley parks
Parks including Freedom Basin, Laurel Ball Fields and Nunn Wilson Park also serve as detention basins and are collecting water as designed. The rain has caused ground saturation at other parks around Oakley. Residents should check the website to check field status at www.ci.oakley.ca.us/recreation/parks-facility-rentals/sports-field-status-open-or-closed/
Bethel Island
Dawn Morrow, president of the Ironhouse Sanitary District, reported considerable flooding on Bethel Island Wednesday afternoon. She said the district had contracted with a pumping tanker to continuously pump out excess water from the sewer system. Most of the island’s roads and homes lie several feet below the water level of the adjacent levees. When heavy rains fall, water mixes into sewer flows causing health risks for residents and potential pollution fines from the federal EPA for the sewer district. “It’s inundated our pipelines and caused all kinds of overflows,” Morrow said. “It’s a health issue.”
Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County Public Works has responded to emergency calls due to flooding, mudslides and other problems related to the recent and current storms. Below is the current status of county maintained roads in unincorporated Contra Costa County:
- Highland Road is closed between Carneal Road and Manning Road due to flooding caused by creek overflow. Only local traffic is allowed.
- Morgan Territory Road is closed between 6311 Morgan Territory Road - 9401 Morgan Territory Road due to mudslides. Only residents are allowed in the area. 5477 Morgan Morgan Territory Road to 5649 Morgan Territory Road is open to traffic.
Kelly Kalfsbeek, the public information officer for county Public Works, reported no new closures late Wednesday. For road closure updates & other important information follow us on Twitter @cccpublicworks: https://twitter.com/cccpublicwork.
