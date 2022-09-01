La Gran Fiesta to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Brentwood City Park will play host to the first La Gran Fiesta Saturday, Sept. 10 from noon-4:30 p.m. to begin the celebration of National Hispanic Heritage month.
Event chairman and Brentwood Chamber of Commerce member Tony Aguilar pitched the idea to the Chamber last December, inspired by his desire to celebrate Hispanic culture closer to home.
“Why drive an hour to the city when it’s just a few miles away to come to downtown Brentwood and celebrate,” he said.
There will be live performers from Ballet Folklorico Alma de México & Ballet Folklorico Asi se siente Mexico, lots of authentic Hispanic food, music and even a car show. Aguilar said there will be more than 70 cars featured in the Low Rider Car Show.
One Day at a Time helped organize the car show portion of the event. The group is a local organization that provides educational and personal growth opportunities for youth that would like to become more self-empowered and develop leadership skills.
Bay Area Salsa disc jockey, DJ Super Chino, will be providing music all day. There also will be pinata and masquerade mask decorating, games for the kids and adults alike, including a coloring area and papel picado making.
For details, contact Aguilar at 925-642-6038 or the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce at 925-634-3344.
