Light the candles for Brentwood’s birthday

It’s a big party and ALL are invited. It’s the city’s sapphire jubilee in 2023 and a year of celebration will begin with the city’s 75th Birthday Party from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak St.
The city was incorporated in 1948. As the city celebrates its anniversary, city staff will emphasize respect for the community’s heritage, for its founders and their efforts and the opportunities ahead, according to Darin Gale, assistant city manager.
City Manager Tim Ogden said Tuesday, “I couldn’t be more pleased to be managing the city during this special anniversary as it doesn’t come up very often for any city. We have an exciting birthday party planned for the community with music, merchandise, party games, historic photos of our 75 years so far, custom photos shots, and cupcakes. We’ll sing ‘happy birthday’ and reveal the 50th anniversary time capsule contents. We’ll showcase critical stakeholders with booths of their services and party together.”
Ogden also said staff will be opening a time capsule that “was ‘buried’ in 1997 at the 50th anniversary. “ I’m not aware of anyone knowing what’s in it, but the next one we bury for 2023 will have a documented record for reference to be opened at our 100th anniversary.”
Stacey Dempsey, the city’s Youth staff liaison, emphasized the number of youth-oriented activities planned for the celebration, which include a life-size Candyman game that was popular in the 1940s.
“We hope they come, have fun and learn something about our city founders,” she said, acknowledging the help the city received from the East Contra Costa Historical Society.
Diane Duran, the incoming president of the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce, said Wednesday “We’re extremely excited for the city.” She said the Chamber plans to set up a booth at the celebration,
“We plan on being there in spirit and presence to promote our local businesses,” she said.
The city’s party will also feature a temporary “mini museum” with contributions by local historical organizations, games for the family, cupcakes, and opportunities to learn about the history of Brentwood.
Additionally, residents are invited to share their memories and photos of the city’s past to now. Showcase your best memories of the city by sharing pictures and stories of your time in Brentwood. The photos will be featured in a 75th Anniversary Photo Mosaic, the City of Brentwood website, and on the city’s social media channels.
Submit images and stories here:
