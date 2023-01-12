Light the candles for Brentwood’s birthday

It’s a big party and ALL are invited. It’s the city’s sapphire jubilee in 2023 and a year of celebration will begin with the city’s 75th Birthday Party from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak St.

The city was incorporated in 1948. As the city celebrates its anniversary, city staff will emphasize respect for the community’s heritage, for its founders and their efforts and the opportunities ahead, according to Darin Gale, assistant city manager.

City Manager Tim Ogden said Tuesday, “I couldn’t be more pleased to be managing the city during this special anniversary as it doesn’t come up very often for any city. We have an exciting birthday party planned for the community with music, merchandise, party games, historic photos of our 75 years so far, custom photos shots, and cupcakes. We’ll sing ‘happy birthday’ and reveal the 50th anniversary time capsule contents. We’ll showcase critical stakeholders with booths of their services and party together.”

