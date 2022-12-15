Lions Club poster contest winners announced

Three Local Lions Clubs banded together to host the recent Lions Club International Peace Poster contest for area youth.
The Byron Delta Lions Club, the Discovery Bay Lions Club and the Brentwood Lions Club joined forces with Excelsior Middle School, Edna Hill Middle School, Adams Middle School and Golden Hills Christian School to sponsor the art contest for students ages 11 through 13.
Though the contest is 30 years old, this was the first year the Brentwood Lions had participated. Jinni Ciruli chaired the event for the Brentwood club, and said she hopes to expand it next year to include more local middle schools. This year, 156 posters – 97 from Excelsior and 59 from the three Brentwood schools – were submitted, organizers said.
Local Club Level Peace Poster winners are:
- Zoe Lin, Byron Delta Lions Club, Excelsior Middle School level.
- Zoe Hartnett, Discovery Bay Lions Club, Excelsior Middle School
- Reece Gale, Brentwood Lions Club, Edna Hill Middle School
- Cherry Chou, Brentwood Lions Club, Adams Middle School
- Samuel Alvarez, Brentwood Lions Club, Golden Hills Christian School
Each of the club level winners received $25, an Achievement Award Certificate, and had their poster submitted to the district level contest. None of the local winners won at the district level, though Zoe Lin of Excelsior Middle School did place third in the district. District winners go on to compete at the state level, then the international level. First prize at the international level is $5,000 and a trip for four to the United Nations.
In addition to first place, each club named a second and third place winner, as well as three runners-up, allowing 30 students to be recognized across the four schools.
“Creating peace posters gives children everywhere the chance to express their visions of peace and inspire their community through art and creativity,” said Kathy Doty of the Byron Dela Lions Club. “This year’s theme was ‘Lead with Compassion.’”
More than 100 original posters were entered between the four schools, and each club chose a winner at the schools in their geographical area. The Byron Delta and Discovery Bay Lions both chose winners at Excelsior, while the Brentwood Lions chose winners at Edna Hill, Adams and Golden Hills schools.
“We really appreciate all the work the art teachers put into this,” Ciruli said. “It’s really neat, because you do things for the band and for the athletic groups, but the artists don’t get a lot of recognition, so this is a cool, unique thing for the future artists of the world. They may be the ones making the next Pixar movies. You never know.”
Doty said the art “is amazing; it’s unbelievable what students produce. They show the students’ thoughtfulness about world peace, they include flags and different cultures, and the kids are getting a broad picture. They learn about peace and get the idea of a broad picture in terms of world peace.”
Frances Shipilov, who chaired the contest for the Byron Lions, added that it’s a good opportunity for the students to expand their thinking.
“This is such a wonderful opportunity for these children to actually think about peace and what world peace means,” Shipilov said. “The winners also need to prepare a statement about what world peace means to them, giving them a chance to think globally and not just locally and express their vision of world peace on a stage and I really hope we have a huge turnout again next year.”
Lions Club International began the Peace Poster Contest 30 years ago, and accepts about 60,000 submissions each year. Local clubs order the kits early in the year and help to offset supply costs for schools by donating supplies and prizes. Judges are recruited from the community, and this year’s panel included judges from the Art Guild of the Delta.
