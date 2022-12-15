Lions Club poster contest winners announced

Photo by Dawnmarie Fehr

Excelsior Middle School winners Zoe Hartnett and Zoe Lin pose with art teacher Kathy Tickner. Zoe and Zoe were among the winners of the poster contest. This year’s theme was “lead with compassion.”

Three Local Lions Clubs banded together to host the recent Lions Club International Peace Poster contest for area youth.

The Byron Delta Lions Club, the Discovery Bay Lions Club and the Brentwood Lions Club joined forces with Excelsior Middle School, Edna Hill Middle School, Adams Middle School and Golden Hills Christian School to sponsor the art contest for students ages 11 through 13.

Though the contest is 30 years old, this was the first year the Brentwood Lions had participated. Jinni Ciruli chaired the event for the Brentwood club, and said she hopes to expand it next year to include more local middle schools. This year, 156 posters – 97 from Excelsior and 59 from the three Brentwood schools – were submitted, organizers said.

