Rep. Mark DeSaulnier came bearing gifts on an educational tour to the Los Medanos College Brentwood campus on Monday, Feb. 13.
Your welcome is enhanced when you’re bringing along a $1 million federal grant.
DeSaulnier’s 10th Congressional District was expanded this year by redistricting to now include East Contra Costa County. The representative started his political career at the Concord City Council and continued to the county Board of Supervisors, the state Legislature and, finally, the U.S. House of Representatives.
Among other county projects that drew $21.7 million of federal support in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 was $1 million for the Contra Costa Community College District for an open educational resources project to reduce textbook expenses for students.
Interim President Pamela Ralston guided DeSaulnier through a tour of the $65 million Brentwood Center that opened in May 2022. The 55,000 square-foot facility at 1351 Pioneer Square more than doubled the size of the old site near Brentwood Boulevard. The new center will accommodate up to 5,000 students. For the spring semester this year, 2,500 students will be enrolled in 63 courses. Course offerings include art, behavioral science, biology, child development, communication, drama, English, fire technology, mathematics, physical sciences, social sciences and world languages, according to the college.
Addressing a group of college administrators, faculty and students at the gleaming new facility DeSaulnier quoted Ben Franklin by saying, “An investment in education pays the best interest.”
Professor Edward Haven, representing the LMC faculty, talked about the financial burden on students to simply purchase required textbooks, which can cost up to $600 a piece. The federal grant “will have a big payoff in student success.”
The congressman, a senior member of the U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce, added, “We owe so much to the next generation following us.”
One of that generation, Jeffrey Bui, also expressed his thanks for the funding boost. “We’re not only students but also workers,” the president of the LMC Associated Students emphasized. Bui noted the stress on youths juggling education and raising the money to pay for it.
Earlier, interim Community College District Chancellor for the Mojdeh Mehdizadeh \welcomed the grant by saying, “On behalf of our Contra Costa Community College District, we want to thank both Congressman Mark DeSaulnier and Senator Alex Padilla for their support of our proposal to expand the number of courses we offer using Open Educational Resources.”
Mehdizadeh, who was invited to attend the recent State of Union address in Washington, D.C. as a guest of DeSaulnier, added, “We know that the cost of textbooks and other classroom material are often higher than enrollment fees in our California community college system. By making these materials available in the public domain at no-cost, we are reducing the financial barrier of obtaining an affordable higher education for our students and learners across the globe.”
The other 14 Contra Costa projects included in the bill are:
- $3 million for the 100 38th Street Supportive and Family Affordable Apartments for Formerly Homeless, Veterans, and Large Families Project being undertaken by Eden Housing Inc.
- $500,000 for Choice in Aging, Pleasant Hill, for increasing access to and awareness of community-based alternatives to nursing homes
- $631,200 for the Citywide Traffic System Upgrade Phase 2 Project in Concord
- $3 million for the Concord-Port Chicago Building Restoration Project by East Bay Regional Park District
- $1 million for the Construction Trades Workforce Initiative’s construction apprenticeship program in the East Bay
- $600,000 for the Court-Appointed Special Advocates Program, Inc. of Contra Costa for mental health services and education programming for former foster youth
- $150,000 for the First 5 Contra Costa Children and Families Commission, for a childcare workforce compensation assessment to build a sustainable, well-compensated pipeline of childcare professionals
- $4,185,000 for the Lamorinda Smart Signal System Project
- $300,000 for the Office of Neighborhood Safety Community Violence Intervention Programs Project in Richmond
- $470,000 for Opportunity Junction’s Antioch medical assistant job training program and supportive services
- $3.1 million for the School Street Safe Routes to School Project Improvements along School Street in Lafayette to create a safety buffer, enhance roadway crossing aspects.
- $1.18 million for the Strategies for Supporting Youth in the Community Project for the Contra Costa County Probation Department to help law enforcement minimize violence and reduce arrests of young adults
- $105,000 for White Pony Express to add three local schools in Pittsburg, Brentwood, and Martinez to its School Pantry Program to support the nutritional needs of low-income children in school
- $2.52 million for the Ygnacio Valley Road Fiber InfrastructureProject in Walnut Creek
