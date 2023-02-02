LMC welcomes interim president

Los Medanos College welcomed an interim president last month, and spent $5,000 of emergency funds to pay down student balances that prevent them from re-enrolling.
Interim President Pamela Ralston, Ph.D, joined the school on Dec. 29, following the retirement of Bob Kratochvil, Ph.D. who led the school for 10 years.
“I am excited and honored for the opportunity to serve as interim President of Los Medanos College,” said Ralston. “I am deeply committed to working with faculty, staff, and administrators at the college to improve student success and student equity through the creation and support of strong innovative programs, while maintaining a respectful and collaborative working environment.”
Before coming to the Pittsburg campus, Ralston was president of Santiago Canyon College, which caters to Hispanic students. She worked closely with the community to enhance partnerships with business, governmental and community organizations, as well as with the kindergarten-12th grade and higher education institutions in the area. Prior to joining Santiago Canyon College, Ralston was the executive vice president for Educational Programs at Santa Barbara Community College District, overseeing academic affairs, student services and institutional research.
As interim president, Ralston said her role is to ensure the college continues to do the things it is doing well and ensure both the Brentwood and Pittsburg campuses are headed in the right direction.
“I want to make sure this is a safe place for everyone to do their best work before the next transition,” she said. “We are a big employer, and there are a lot of people here, so we don’t want someone to land for six months and make a bunch of changes. My predecessor was a great steward for over 10 years, so I am landing somewhere happy and healthy.”
Ralston said her focus will be on issues that emerged as result of the COVID-19 pandemic (mostly lower enrollment and financial hardship) and supporting her faculty and staff while they wait for a permanent president, something that will likely happen in the summer. The national search for a permanent president will start this month, and Ralston said she intends to be a candidate for that opening.
In January, LMC spent $5,096 from the federally funded Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to pay down 313 student account balances between $10 and $29. The balances were preventing students from re-enrolling for the spring semester, and as of print, more than 20% of students whose balances were cleared had re-enrolled, college officials said.
“Their balances were brought down to $0, which means they no longer have a debt preventing them from registering for classes,” said Dean of Student Success Dave Belman. “We want to help students avoid the disruption of delaying their educational and career goals over such a small amount of money, especially if the college can provide that support.”
Belman said since the semester just began last week, more students could register for courses, and others could return in a future semester. He said the program is important, and he sees it as one of the many ways LMC is working to support students in continuing their education, particularly those from low-income backgrounds.
Ralston noted LMC’s enrollment is ticking back up towards pre-pandemic numbers, and she is proud to work with an institution committed to student success and support.
“Making emergency relief for students is wonderful,” she said. “Our whole function is to lower barriers and provide the best education possible.”
Los Medanos has campuses in Pittsburg at 2700 East Leland Road, and in Brentwood, at 1351 Pioneer Square. For more information, call 925-513-1625 or visit www.losmedanos.edu/.
