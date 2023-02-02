LMC welcomes interim president

RALSTON

Los Medanos College welcomed an interim president last month, and spent $5,000 of emergency funds to pay down student balances that prevent them from re-enrolling.

Interim President Pamela Ralston, Ph.D, joined the school on Dec. 29, following the retirement of Bob Kratochvil, Ph.D. who led the school for 10 years.

“I am excited and honored for the opportunity to serve as interim President of Los Medanos College,” said Ralston. “I am deeply committed to working with faculty, staff, and administrators at the college to improve student success and student equity through the creation and support of strong innovative programs, while maintaining a respectful and collaborative working environment.”

