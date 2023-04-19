PITTSBURG – Los Medanos College's annual awards to honor the legacy of César Chávez will be held in person again after it had been on hiatus to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The free, public festivities will be from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, April 21 in the Student Union Conference Center, Pittsburg Campus, at 2700 E. Leland Road,
This event celebrates the life of the labor leader and human rights activist and recognizes East County residents who follow Chávez’s example of service, activism, and non-violent social change.
César Chávez Award for Exemplary Community Service recipient
Fernando Sandoval, Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board president, honored for work as president of Latino Voices of East Contra Costa County Chapter, community activist and education advocate, author, veteran, and Pittsburg resident.
East County Educator award recipient
Violeta Orozco, Jack London Elementary School counselor, honored for work as head counselor at Antioch High School, and leadership for Puente at Antioch High School.
Chávez Spirit award co-recipients
Diana Hidalgo honored for volunteer work as president of One Day at a Time Leadership Council.
Norma Guadalupe Zamora Arreguin, a human trafficking case specialist and certified investigator, for work as a paraprofessional at Garin Elementary School special education program (Brentwood), her own after-school program for children with special needs and as a part-time student at LMC.
The César Chávez Award for Exemplary Community Service honors residents who embody Chávez’s values: service to others, sacrifice, a preference to help the most needy, determination, non-violence, acceptance of all people, respect for life and the environment, celebrating community, knowledge and innovation.
The East County Educator Award honors members of the educational community who demonstrate commitment to student success and equity, particularly for students of color and those from low-income families.
The Chávez Spirit Award recognizes rising leaders who have made a difference through advocacy and social justice.
