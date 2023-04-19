Los Medanos College logo_EDITORIAL ART
Photo courtesy of Los Medanos College

PITTSBURG – Los Medanos College's annual awards to honor the legacy of César Chávez will be held in person again after it had been on hiatus to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The free, public festivities will be from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, April 21 in the Student Union Conference Center, Pittsburg Campus, at  2700 E. Leland Road,

This  event celebrates the life of the labor leader and human rights activist and recognizes East  County residents who follow Chávez’s example of service, activism, and non-violent social change. 

