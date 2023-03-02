In times of crisis, communities across Northern California come together to support one another. This humanitarian spirit is at the heart of the American Red Cross and exemplified by volunteers and donors.
This month, the Northern California Coastal Region of the Red Cross is honoring those who make its mission possible during the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration — a national tradition that began in 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation. Across the region, volunteers, staff and Red Cross leadership will celebrate Red Cross Month in local proclamation ceremonies.
Participate in Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood or platelets, become a volunteer or take a class in life-saving skills, such as first aid, CPR and how to use an AED. On March 22, you can also join the annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters. Home fires are the most frequent disaster response for the Red Cross, which is also working to help families stay safe by installing free smoke alarms during its Sound the Alarm home fire safety events.
