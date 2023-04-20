Marsh Creek Bridge work approved

BRENTWOOD – Replacements for the damaged Marsh Creek Road Bridges in Brentwood are on the way following approval Tuesday morning by the county Board of Supervisors for a $12 million contract with the Granite Rock Company.

The project will replace two bridges on Marsh Creek Road, according to Jenna Caldwell of the county Public Works Department. Bridge 143 is 1.5 miles northwest of Deer Valley Road near the Clayton Palms Community, and Bridge 145 is 3 miles east of Deer Valley Road near the road transition to Camino Diablo. Construction is anticipated to start late May 2023 and be completed by December 2024, barring unforeseen circumstances.

Caldwell noted Tuesday, “The existing bridges were constructed in the 1930s. They are exhibiting signs of deterioration and don’t meet current roadway design standards. The new bridges are designed to meet current roadway standards and will increase the hydraulic capacity of Marsh Creek under the bridges.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription