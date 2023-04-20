Marsh Creek Bridge work approved

BRENTWOOD – Replacements for the damaged Marsh Creek Road Bridges in Brentwood are on the way following approval Tuesday morning by the county Board of Supervisors for a $12 million contract with the Granite Rock Company.
The project will replace two bridges on Marsh Creek Road, according to Jenna Caldwell of the county Public Works Department. Bridge 143 is 1.5 miles northwest of Deer Valley Road near the Clayton Palms Community, and Bridge 145 is 3 miles east of Deer Valley Road near the road transition to Camino Diablo. Construction is anticipated to start late May 2023 and be completed by December 2024, barring unforeseen circumstances.
Caldwell noted Tuesday, “The existing bridges were constructed in the 1930s. They are exhibiting signs of deterioration and don’t meet current roadway design standards. The new bridges are designed to meet current roadway standards and will increase the hydraulic capacity of Marsh Creek under the bridges.”
The work to be done generally consists of the replacement of two existing bridges with single-span concrete wide-flange girder bridges and reconstruction and realignment of the approach roads to each bridge, located along Marsh Creek Road.
The reinforced concrete bridge abutments are supported with concrete piles. Work includes: clearing and grubbing, tree removal, grading, bridge removal, single stage bridge construction, roadway construction in stages, construction of drainage facilities, storm drainage pipes and outfalls, relocation of a Contra Costa Water District waterline, relocation of above-ground and underground utilities, and pavement delineation.
The $12,095,196 cost of the project is being paid with 75 percent Federal Highway Bridge Program Funds, 24 percent Local Road Funds and 1 percent East County Area of Benefit Funds.
In other actions Tuesday with East County impacts, Supervisors approved:
- A ConFire contract with Life Extension Clinics Inc., (Life Scan Wellness Centers), in an amount not to exceed $1,500,000, for annual physical examinations for the period of May 1, 2023, through April 30, 2024;
- The Employment and Human Services Director, or designee, to apply for and accept the 5.6% cost-of-living adjustment of $1,520,987 and quality improvement increase of $587,885 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families, for a total not to exceed $2,108,872 for the Head Start and Early Head Start Program, for the term Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2023;
- Authorizing the Sheriff-Coroner or designee, to apply for and accept a California Division of Boating and Waterways Surrendered and Abandoned Vessel Exchange Grant in an initial allocation of $440,945 for the abatement of abandoned vessels and the vessel turn in program on county waterways for the period beginning Oct. 1, 2023 through the end of the grant funding availability;
- Authorizing the issuance and sale of the “Pittsburg Unified School District, General Obligation Bonds Election of 2018 bonds not to exceed $72,495,000 on its own behalf pursuant to Sections 15140 and 15146 of the Education Code.
