Marsh Creek Trail plan advances

REGIONAL – Right now it’s just a line on a map. But to county Supervisor Diane Burgis, the Marsh Creek Trail is “visionary.”
The Marsh Creek Corridor Multi-Use Trail Feasibility Study was presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. The study by Fehr & Peers, a civil engineering firm in Walnut Creek, was initiated to assess the opportunity to develop a new multi-purpose recreational facility along the Marsh Creek and Marsh Creek Road corridor. The proposal envisions a trail running west from Clayton to Round Valley in San Ramon and east from Clayton along Marsh Creek to Brentwood.
As ultimately envisioned, the trail would create a new major non-motorized thoroughfare for expanded commuting and recreational opportunities. The purpose of the trail is to provide a safe, useful, and enjoyable transportation corridor that supports multiple forms of non-motorized travel, including pedestrians, bicyclists, and equestrians, according to the study.
After the meeting, Burgis said, “This plan is a visionary and ambitious way to connect the Delta and Far East County to Clayton and Mount Diablo. Trails take decades to quilt together, and the easier and less expensive sections will usually get done earlier than the more difficult ones. It’s going to take decades for this project to be completed, but we can start now to develop the plans and track down funding opportunities. Throughout this process, we want to continue to gather feedback from the public.”
As John Kopnick, director of the Conservation and Development, told the board “It’s a long, long way away from becoming reality.”
Although Burgis said Tuesday that “my roots are in Marsh Creek,” support for the trail was hardly unanimous across the board. Supervisor Candace Andersen, who represents San Ramon, noted her “serious concerns and reservations” about the cost of the project and its impact on neighboring property owners.
Andersen and bicycling advocates have pointed out the risks presented by Marsh Creek Road. The study reports, “In the present state, the roadway is a winding two-lane rural road that passes through scenic ranch lands and open space on the flank of Mount Diablo. The roadway’s cross section varies with the terrain it traverses but is generally a two-lane roadway with limited to no shoulder along much of the corridor.”
The study said its outreach events reported “Property owners expressed concerns about liability implications, fire safety, impacts to cattle ranching operations, and personal safety. Property owners also provided valuable feedback on constraints and existing conditions in the corridor.”
The study projected the cost of a three-phase approach to building the trail at $42.7 million.
The trail has drawn formal support from the cities of Antioch, Brentwood, Clayton and Oakley.
Jamar Stamps, the county Principal Planner, emphasized to the board that the study is not a plan to engineer, build or construct a trail and that it does not commit the county to move forward with the design. Following acceptance of the study, Stamps said staff would monitor opportunities to seek funding for additional planning and community outreach and report back to the Board. The board voted 5-0 to accept the feasibility study.
