Marsh Creek Trail plan advances

Photo courtesy of Save Mt. Diablo

Located on a big bend on Marsh Creek Road, Big Bend is a 51-acre property, which is also named for a large oxbow of Marsh Creek.

REGIONAL – Right now it’s just a line on a map. But to county Supervisor Diane Burgis, the Marsh Creek Trail is “visionary.”

The Marsh Creek Corridor Multi-Use Trail Feasibility Study was presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. The study by Fehr & Peers, a civil engineering firm in Walnut Creek, was initiated to assess the opportunity to develop a new multi-purpose recreational facility along the Marsh Creek and Marsh Creek Road corridor. The proposal envisions a trail running west from Clayton to Round Valley in San Ramon and east from Clayton along Marsh Creek to Brentwood.

As ultimately envisioned, the trail would create a new major non-motorized thoroughfare for expanded commuting and recreational opportunities. The purpose of the trail is to provide a safe, useful, and enjoyable transportation corridor that supports multiple forms of non-motorized travel, including pedestrians, bicyclists, and equestrians, according to the study.

