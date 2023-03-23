A Zoom meeting on March 29 at 6:30 p.m. will focus on groundwater information regarding the proposed wetlands restoration project.
Presenters include the East Contra Costa Watershed Conservancy, East Bay Regional Park District.
The meeting ID is 839 9398 9665. Passcode is 073788. Phone only is 888-788-0099
