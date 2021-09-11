Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: September 11, 2021 @ 10:23 pm
A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital today after colliding with a vehicle in Byron.
East Contra Costa Fire Protection District officials responded to the 11:20 a.m. incident at Marsh Creek Road and Byron Highway.
Crews found the motorcyclist lying in the road, having sustained major injuries.
The unidentified victim was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, which has not yet been released an update on the victim's condition.
The other vehicle involved in the incident, a car, incurred minor damage, but no injuries were reported by any passengers.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the collision.
