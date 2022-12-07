Mount Diablo beacon set to shine for veterans
Photo courtesy of Ted Clement/Save Mount Diablo

Save Mount Diablo, a nonprofit land conservation organization, lit the summit beacon in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Wednesday, Dec. 7.

A joint proclamation was issued last February stating that the beacon would be lit on Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Pearl Harbor Day, from sunset to sunrise, when it was previously lit only on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. 

The original lighting of the beacon dates to 1928 and Charles Lindbergh when he lit the beacon to assist planes in the early days of commercial aviation. At the time, the beacon was lit nightly, until Dec. 8, 1941, the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor. 

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription