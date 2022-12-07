Save Mount Diablo, a nonprofit land conservation organization, lit the summit beacon in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Wednesday, Dec. 7.
A joint proclamation was issued last February stating that the beacon would be lit on Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Pearl Harbor Day, from sunset to sunrise, when it was previously lit only on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
The original lighting of the beacon dates to 1928 and Charles Lindbergh when he lit the beacon to assist planes in the early days of commercial aviation. At the time, the beacon was lit nightly, until Dec. 8, 1941, the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
The beacon would not be relit until 1964, when Fleet Admiral Chester Nimitz, Commander in Chief of Pacific Forces during World War II, attended a ceremony on Mount Diablo’s summit in commemoration of the survivors of Pearl Harbor. He suggested that the beacon be lit every Dec. 7 to honor those who served and sacrificed, according to the Save Mount Diablo website.
Since then, the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association and the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors co-sponsor the lighting of the Beacon with Save Mount Diablo every year.
“When that beacon light is turned on, that’s a tribute to those individuals who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor,” stated Pearl Harbor survivor Earl "Chuck" Kohler on the website.
Save Mount Diablo maintains the beacon, despite it being owned by California State Parks. It is one of the last remaining working beacons from the transcontinental string of guides, according to the website.Save Mount Diablo was able to secure the beacon’s future when previous California Assemblymember Joan Buchanan wrote and helped pass legislation to assist the nonprofit organization in reaching their restoration goal. The beacon was restored in 2013.
A ceremony was held at the California State University East Bay Campus in Concord and will be broadcast on Contra Costa Television throughout December. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3iG8K0h.
