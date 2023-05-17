North Gate Road at Mount Diablo State Park will be closed to everyone from May 19 through mid-September to stabilize and rebuild a section damaged by the 2023 winter storms, California State Parks has announced.
Visitors will be able to access the summit and developed areas of the park from the South Gate Entrance (2675 Mt. Diablo Scenic Boulevard in Blackhawk) on the Danville side of the mountain..
For updates on the progress of the project, visit Mount Diablo’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/MountDiabloStatePark.
