Principal Anna Perales brings one main matra to her job at the Bristow Middle School: Be kind.
Appointed to her new position just after the start of the year, she faced one of her biggest challenges —’raging hormones” that came along with her teen-aged students.
“We learn a lot about ourselves at that stage of growth,” Perales said recently.”There are a lot of teachable moments.”
One of her priorities was bringing a new program to Bristow called “I Can Help.” Perales said that social media pressure on teens can be “intense.”
According to their website, “When campus threats, cyberbullying, or other dangerous online behaviors arise, school leaders need a plan to take action and keep students and staff safe. #ICANHELP has developed a Social Media Emergency Plan to equip schools with the tools and resources to handle social media incidents quickly, safely, and efficiently.”
As Perales noted, “It’s part of making good humans.” She said that it was important to make clear to young students that “they won’t be canceled.”
Another tool she brought in was the “Say Something” Anonymous Reporting System that enables students to anonymously report a problem at any time through an app, hotline, or website when they see a classmate who is at risk of harming themselves or others. This program has been installed in 120 schools across the nation and is promoted by the Sandy Hook Promise nonprofit.
At the time of her appointment, Perales had been an assistant principal at Liberty High School.
Perales earned her B.A. at University of California-San Diego and her masters in education at St. Mary’s College in Moraga. She also is a graduate of Heritage High School. With her husband Carly and daughter, Eva, they have lived in Oakley for 12 years.
Being introduced to the staff and students at Bristow made her “feel like a rock star” while welcomed with open arms. “I was very lucky,” she said.
Dana Eaton, superintendent of the Brentwood Union School District, said of her, “Everyone that we talked to about Mrs. Perales raved about her strong work ethic and focus on improving systems for students.”
“One of the things that impressed me most about Mrs. Perales was her commitment to being in classrooms and all around the school site during the day,” Eaton added. “The job of a school principal is incredibly complex, and I know she will be out each day experiencing first-hand what is going well and what could be improved.”
Perales also noted the importance of opening lines of communication with parents and families. To that end, she has reintroduced a weekly email newsletter that has begun delivery.
