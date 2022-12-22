Last Thursday, Dec. 15, 279 Bethel Island children took home warm coats and Christmas presents from a well- attended community event sponsored by Bethel Island Children’s Support (BICS).
This annual event brings everyone together for arts and crafts, visits with Santa, balloon twisting and doughnuts, cookies, candy and pizza. Each child can leave the event with a picture of their family with Santa, a smile, a special balloon design and some presents. Many families make this event a cornerstone of their holiday activities, and some presents find their way under the family Christmas trees at home.
“This community is very special, and these families and kids deserve all the happiness and support we can put together for them," said Gina Gloski, president of BICS. "I’m proud of our organization and the work we do to help this community. We get terrific support from residents, local businesses and many of the service agencies, which makes it all possible.”
This year, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department collected toys at a nearby Safeway one Saturday to support this event. Community Outreach Specialist Tony Fontenot attended the event with one of his deputies to see how their work affects the children and their families.
“We’ve heard this is a great event every year, and our department is happy to team up with BICS to help the children in our community have a special holiday experience, " Fontenot said.
BICS works with the local school district to provide back-to-school supplies and new backpacks to children on Bethel Island and nearby areas during the summer, and eligible juniors and seniors can apply to receive a new laptop computer to support their continuing education. This year, the organization has awarded their first college scholarship.
“BICS is now a very well organized 501 c (3) nonprofit, completely volunteer based, and a strong asset to the community," said Education Director Maria Bordanaro. "The scholarship program is the next step in helping children fulfill their dreams to support training and higher education after high school.”
– Bethel Island Children’s Support
