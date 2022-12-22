Last Thursday, Dec. 15,  279 Bethel Island children took home warm coats and Christmas presents from a well- attended community event sponsored by Bethel Island Children’s Support (BICS). 

This annual event brings everyone together for arts and crafts, visits with Santa, balloon twisting and doughnuts, cookies, candy and pizza. Each child can leave the event with a picture of their family with Santa, a smile, a special balloon design and some presents.  Many families make this event a cornerstone of their holiday activities, and some presents find their way under the family Christmas trees at home.  

“This community is very special, and these families and kids deserve all the happiness and support we can put together for them," said Gina Gloski, president of BICS.  "I’m proud of our organization and the work we do to help this community.  We get terrific support from residents, local businesses and many of the service agencies, which makes it all possible.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription