Parks want public input on hazard plan

The East Bay Regional Park District is updating its five-year-old plan on reducing damage from natural disasters, and it wants public input on how best to do it.
A Zoom meeting is scheduled for Nov. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m.
While natural hazards such as wildfire, drought, earthquakes, floods, and severe weather cannot be prevented, the Park District’s development process helps reduce the impacts of those hazards on regional parks and surrounding towns.
Those towns with approved Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) local hazard reduction plans are eligible to apply for both pre- and post-disaster reduction grant funding.
In May 2022, the Park District held its first public meeting last May. As public comments were received, the district updated the plan to create a new draft. The 2022 draft update is scheduled to be finalized and submitted to the state Office of Emergency Services and FEMA in December.
The public can attend the second and final public meeting on Nov. 16 via Zoom to provide comments on the draft LHMP before it is submitted..
For more information, including receiving the Zoom link, contact Jeff Rasmussen at jrasmussen@ebparks.org or (510) 544-2130.
