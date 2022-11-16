Parks want public input on hazard plan

The East Bay Regional Park District is updating its five-year-old plan on reducing damage from natural disasters, and it wants public input on how best to do it.

A Zoom meeting is scheduled for Nov. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m.

While natural hazards such as wildfire, drought, earthquakes, floods, and severe weather cannot be prevented, the Park District’s development process helps reduce the impacts of those hazards on regional parks and surrounding towns.

