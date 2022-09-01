Patsy Cline tribute at El Campanil Theatre on Sept. 7
Photo courtesy of Carolyn Sills Combo

The Carolyn Sills Combo will celebrate the life and music of Patsy Cline with a show at the El Campanil Theatre in Antioch on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m.

This award-winning group of musicians will be performing renditions of some of Cline’s most famous hits, such as ‘Crazy,’ ‘I Fall to Pieces,’ and ‘Walkin’ After Midnight.’

Sills is the current Academy of Western Artists Western Swing Female Vocalist of the Year. It also is the 2020 NEXTie Band of the Year, and 2018 Ameripolitan Western Swing Group of the Year.

