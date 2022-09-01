Patsy Cline tribute at El Campanil Theatre on Sept. 7

The Carolyn Sills Combo will celebrate the life and music of Patsy Cline with a show at the El Campanil Theatre in Antioch on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m.
This award-winning group of musicians will be performing renditions of some of Cline’s most famous hits, such as ‘Crazy,’ ‘I Fall to Pieces,’ and ‘Walkin’ After Midnight.’
Sills is the current Academy of Western Artists Western Swing Female Vocalist of the Year. It also is the 2020 NEXTie Band of the Year, and 2018 Ameripolitan Western Swing Group of the Year.
The Combo toured extensively before COVID-19 struck in support of their Ameripolitan Award for Western Swing Group of the Year (2018) and their Marty Robbins-inspired album ‘Return to El Paso’ in 2019.
In November 2021, Sills was named the Academy of Western Artists’ Western Swing Female of the Year. The ensemble is on the road again with new tales of the Yukon gold rush, baseball history, Robbins and maple glazed doughnuts, told by dueling guitar and steel leads and three-part vocal harmonies.
Good Times magazine called Carolyn Sills “the real deal of throwback country music. She has enough soul, heart, style and swag to convince audiences and listeners that they may have been transported to an era where country swing rules the waves, juke joints were the place to be.”
