An unidentified driver was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sugar Barge Road in Bethel Island on Sunday, Nov. 20.
The California Highway Patrol was advised of the crash and arrived on the scene with emergency personnel at 2:10 a.m. CHP’s initial investigation determined that a Toyota truck left the roadway and hit a tree.
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Contra Costa CHP at (925) 646-4980.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.