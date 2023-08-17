Pittsburg seafood, music festival offers new twist − the Marina Experience
Photo courtesy of Pittsburg Seafood Festival facebook page

The Pittsburg Seafood & Music Festival has announced what it calls a novel, immersive experience for this year’s attendees: the Marina Experience Package.

In homage to the city’s maritime roots and the festival’s commitment to innovating the experience, it is introducing the Marina Package - an enhanced experience for our sea-loving festival-goers.

The Marina Experience Package includes a designated docking space at the local marina, a shuttle service to and from the festival grounds, a custom festival burgee, and a welcome package filled with festival goodies for the festival September 9 - 10. Hours are 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

