Pittsburg seafood, music festival offers new twist − the Marina Experience

The Pittsburg Seafood & Music Festival has announced what it calls a novel, immersive experience for this year’s attendees: the Marina Experience Package.
In homage to the city’s maritime roots and the festival’s commitment to innovating the experience, it is introducing the Marina Package - an enhanced experience for our sea-loving festival-goers.
The Marina Experience Package includes a designated docking space at the local marina, a shuttle service to and from the festival grounds, a custom festival burgee, and a welcome package filled with festival goodies for the festival September 9 - 10. Hours are 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
This initiative underscores the festival’s commitment to creating diverse, and inclusive experiences for all attendees, the festival said in a press release. The Pittsburg Seafood & Music Festival continues to innovate and evolve in the Bay Area’s festival scene.
“People can expect a great family-friendly environment where there’s going to be great food, top-notch music, and a great atmosphere,” said CEO Wolfgang Croskey. “There are a lot of amenities that we’ve included in the festival this year that we think makes this one of the best festivals around for attendees, but also for performers and our vendors.”
Their goal is “to offer festival-goers a truly immersive and memorable experience. With the Marina Experience Package, attendees can not only savor the seafood and music, but also revel in our beautiful marina, which is such a crucial part of our city,” said Croskey.
“What makes me excited about the event is it’s coming back after COVID and the talent we have music wise,” he added. “Really upscaling the entertainment and being able to showcase our beautiful old town in Pittsburg that’s on the water. It’s just a way to really showcase all that’s going on in our area down here.”
