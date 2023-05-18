The Ironhouse Sanitary District’s Residential Recycled Water Fill Station will open for the summer season starting on Thursday, June 1, the district announced.
This marks the eighth year of the fill station, where Oakley and Bethel Island residents and businesses can obtain recycled water at no cost for irrigation purposes. Each visit allows for up to 300 gallons of water to be dispensed. Customers appreciate the convenience of returning regularly to irrigate lawns, trees, and gardens, or to wash their cars and clean driveways and decks.
Residents of Oakley or Bethel Island can sign up for this service free of charge. Even if you live outside of the district service area, you can still get recycled water for a small fee. To learn more and apply for recycled water, visit ironhousesanitarydistrict.com.
