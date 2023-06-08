Americans with Disabilities Act paratransit riders using Tri Delta Transit services may be eligible for free paratransit rides. Households eligible for assistance programs should call 211 in Contra Costa County to see if they qualify.
This East County Ticket pilot program lasts through September 2023 or until program runs out of money.
If information is needed in another language, call 925-754-6622.
