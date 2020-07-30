The Rotary Club of Brentwood welcomes its new president, Seana Fippin.
She is honored to serve Rotary and the community in this new role. Serving on the Rotary Club of Brentwood’s Board of Directors for the last four years has provided considerable experience with the committees and boards that make a significant difference in Brentwood.
“I am proud to be a Rotarian and grateful to make a difference in a community with so much heart and passion. I am following in the footsteps of many great leaders in our community, all of whom have had an impact and set a standard of excellence in service,” Fippin said. “Rotary is a world-class organization with remarkable members. I believe deeply in the work we do.”
The Rotary Club of Brentwood holds fundraisers to give back to youth, veterans and humanitarian projects. The club allows local leaders and professionals and volunteers a way to connect, collaborate and serve both locally and globally. Each year, Rotary awards local deserving students approximately $15,000 in scholarships. It provides back-to-school clothes to students and supports local Scouts, veterans and other nonprofits and businesses.
While the world is taking on a whole new look in the virtual era, Fippin is ready for the task to lead, inspire and support Brentwood through innovative means, including holding weekly Zoom meetings and virtual fundraising events. Fippin credits a strong leadership team and an engaged club with making many necessary adjustments to the Rotary Club of Brentwood’s traditional fundraisers. For example, instead of an Autumn Gala, this year, a Fantasy Golf fundraiser (officially launched July 27) seeks to raise $37,000. And Brentwood’s New Year’s Day 5K will also go virtual. Fippin is confident that volunteering and leadership during this challenging time is more important than ever — that these experiences help shape the club and grow the community in the best way possible.
“Brentwood is full of strong and resilient residents,” she said. “We have a very special community that pulls together to support one another.”
Fippin is co-founder of local technology company, Red Box Business Solutions and serves as a planning commissioner for the City of Brentwood. What she enjoys most about Rotary are the people.
“Rotarians are extraordinary people who take action, serve the community and support one another,” Fippin said. “There are 1.2 million members in 35,000 clubs globally, that is one enormous network to be a part of. The skills and experience I have gained through Rotary are exactly what get us through tough times like these. There has never been a better time to join this wonderful organization.”
For more information, visit BrentwoodRotary94513.com.
