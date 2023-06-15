Contra Costa Animal Services logo_EDITORIAL ART
Photo courtesy of Contra Costa Animal Services

All animals at Contra Costa Animal Services can be adopted at nocharge in June in an effort to clear kennel space as the shelter reaches capacity.

“Like most shelters, we’re experiencing a noticeable increase of animals coming into our facility, and we’re close to reaching our capacity,” Chief of Shelter Medicine Dr. Katherine Mills said in a June 5 press release. “With an already crowded shelter and an average daily intake of nearly 20 animals each day, we’re asking for the community’s help in getting as many pets out of the shelter as we possibly can through adoption and foster.”

The shelter averages 17 per day coming in and 11 going out, according to Public Information Officer Steve Burdo.

