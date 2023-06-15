All animals at Contra Costa Animal Services can be adopted at nocharge in June in an effort to clear kennel space as the shelter reaches capacity.
“Like most shelters, we’re experiencing a noticeable increase of animals coming into our facility, and we’re close to reaching our capacity,” Chief of Shelter Medicine Dr. Katherine Mills said in a June 5 press release. “With an already crowded shelter and an average daily intake of nearly 20 animals each day, we’re asking for the community’s help in getting as many pets out of the shelter as we possibly can through adoption and foster.”
The shelter averages 17 per day coming in and 11 going out, according to Public Information Officer Steve Burdo.
Although the press release states that pet adoptions will be free in June, Burdo said the shelter has not charged for adoptions in over a year as part of their larger initiative to reduce overcrowding. Making adoptions less expensive is intended to make adoption easier for more county residents.
“This situation isn’t unique to Contra Costa County,” Burdo said of overcrowding. Overcrowding at shelters, according to Burdo, is a national trend and has increased in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic for a number of reasons, such as pet owners who were laid off and cannot afford to keep their pets or owners who adopted pets while working remotely who are now working back in the office and no longer have time for their animals.
Other shelters, such as the Animal Rescue Foundation in Walnut Creek, that are not similarly crowded benefit from being nonprofits rather than municipal services agencies, Burdo said.
“As a municipal animal services agency, CCAS is mandated to take in stray dogs, sick/injured/in danger cats, etc,” he said via email. “When we are at or above our kennel capacity; we cannot turn away those mandated animals.”
Although critics of the shelter, such as advocates who spoke out during the May 16 Board of Supervisors meeting, have complained to CCAS for euthanizing too many animals, Burdo said that the shelter has a 94% save rate for animals – meaning 94% of those coming into the shelter are rehomed permanently. Of the 6% that are euthanized, Burdo said that many are cases such as dogs who have been critically injured and cannot be saved or animals that would pose a threat to public safety due to dangerous temperaments.
Although the shelter does not claim to be a “no-kill” shelter – a title Burdo said can be misleading – its 94% save rate is greater than the 90% threshold needed for a shelter to qualify as no-kill.
“We are just as passionate about saving animal lives as any advocate out there,” he said,
According to Burdo, adoption is just one of three elements of the shelter’s duty. In addition to adopting out animals to new owners, the shelter also focuses on reuniting lost pets with their owner and partnering with foster and rescue organizations that can take dogs and cats from CCAS and search for new prospective adopters through their own organizations.
To this end, CCAS is looking to improve operations through reform, such as hiring a foster coordinator to work with foster organizations to get dogs out of the shelter and into nonprofit fosters that can rehome the animals, Burdo said. The shelter is also interested in finding people to give them attention so that they don’t stay in their kennels and regress socially.
Those interested in adopting or fostering animals through CCAS can use these resources.
4800 Imhoff Place, Martinez, CA 94553
Hours: Tues-Sat 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Contra Costa County Animal Services’ Public Information Officer, Steve Burdo at 925-393-6836, or by email at steve.burdo@asd.cccounty.us.
