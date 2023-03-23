Contra Costa County Logo_EDITORIAL ART

MARTINEZ – Some waterfront views in Contra Costa County may end up being underwater locations before the turn of the next century.

The county’s Climate Change Task Force reported to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that climate change may lead to up to 55 inches of sea level rise by the end of the 21st century. As a result, the county is projected to see about a 40% increase in the area of land susceptible to a 100-year flood, with the cities of Richmond and Pittsburg the most affected.

The county report warns of the potential health impacts, which may include physical injury, displacement and associated stress and trauma, contamination of drinking water and indoor exposure to mold and bacterial contamination.

