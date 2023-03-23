MARTINEZ – Some waterfront views in Contra Costa County may end up being underwater locations before the turn of the next century.
The county’s Climate Change Task Force reported to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that climate change may lead to up to 55 inches of sea level rise by the end of the 21st century. As a result, the county is projected to see about a 40% increase in the area of land susceptible to a 100-year flood, with the cities of Richmond and Pittsburg the most affected.
The county report warns of the potential health impacts, which may include physical injury, displacement and associated stress and trauma, contamination of drinking water and indoor exposure to mold and bacterial contamination.
But seas rising isn’t the only threat from the impact of climate change around us. The task force’s report also cites the increased number and intensity of wildfires and the higher frequency of extreme weather and flooding.
No one is urging construction of a new sea wall around San Francisco Bay. But the report did list its Climate Action Plan, which includes:
- Clean and efficient construction through more buildings becoming all-electric; more rooftop solar panels; more study of low-carbon concrete
- A no-waste Contra Costa County through weekly composting by waste haulers
- Reducing use of single-use plastics
- outreach and education on food waste recovery and composting
- Reduce water use and increase drought resilience
- A clean transportation network through better access for bicycling, walking; more electric vehicles and chargers.
With a $2.5 million budget allocated from Measure X, the county’s Sustainability Fund has launched its first project at a county building at 30 Muir Road in Marinez designing 24 electric vehicle charging ports, with 150 more being planned. Countywide energy efficiency assessments are also underway with a focus on LED lighting retrofits.
Reminding the audience that climate change is not exactly universally accepted, at least two public comments rejected the projections as “left-wing propaganda.”
An environmental crisis wasn’t the only bad news given to the supervisors on Tuesday. The county’s Employment and Health Services presented a report on the “Public Unwinding of the Public Health Emergency.” With the COVID-19 pandemic receding, many special state and federal funding programs are beginning to wind up. In particular, CalFresh (food aid) emergency allotments, temporary CalFresh student exemptions and Medi-Cal continuous coverage will end soon. The report noted the expected severe impact of the shortfall on the county’s poor, those with disabilities and aged populations.
To top off the day’s bad news theme, county Fire Chief Lewis Broschard closed the meeting late in the day with a report of the demise of two fire engines in separate accidents. One fire truck was struck by a passenger vehicle on I-680 that killed the car driver and put the fire apparatus out of service. Another fire truck was struck by a fallen tree and damaged in the recent spate of rainstorms. Repair costs and/or potential replacements are being researched. The high cost ($1 million and up) and lack of availability of the units may affect the department’s plan for expanded service. Broschard did insist that the department plans to reopen Station 74 in Pinole in April and add another fire truck by April 15 in Brentwood.
The fire chief also reported on a developing crisis in ambulance patient off-load times. With a severe shortage of EMT and paramedic staffers along with overloaded patient rooms at local hospitals, ambulances are lining up with long waits at emergency rooms.
Broschard called the situation, “a system that is beyond stress. It’s a system that’s broken.” The chief said some hospitals have taken to calling 911 just to get patients transferred to another medical facility.
