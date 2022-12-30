Teen shot to death in Pittsburg

A 15-year-old male was shot and later pronounced dead in Pittsburg on Thursday, Dec. 29. A suspect has been arrested, police said.
The Pittsburg Police Department responded to the residence located on the 4000 block of Suzanne Drive at 3:04 p.m. after several calls reporting that a subject had been shot. Officers performed first aid until paramedics arrived. The victim was then taken to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries, according to a press release.
Witnesses were located and interviewed by detectives, who determined that a 15-year-old juvenile was responsible for the incident. The juvenile was arrested and booked on an involuntary manslaughter charge and taken to Juvenile Hall.
