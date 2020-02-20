The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is exploring ways to translate its meetings and associated packets for non-English-speaking audiences and readers.
The endeavor, still in the exploratory phase, could include formal translation of board meeting packets and interpretation services for live meetings, likely through headphones.
“By obtaining both the equipment and a contract for on-call interpreters, this will enable the board of supervisors meetings to provide additional requested services to the public of Contra Costa County,” said District 2 Supervisor Candace Andersen, who, along with District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis, is exploring options as part of the supervisors’ Internal Operations Committee.
Early indications are that the county will contract with offsite translators, whose services would be available to anyone present in the board chambers, provided they give 72 hours notice of the need.
It’s unclear which languages will be offered as part of the translation service, and it’s unlikely that such services would be rolled out until after a new county administration building opens later this year. But the prospects of such a development excites immigrant-rights advocates.
County documents point out that most Bay Area cities and counties explored have limited experience with translation services.
“This is a way for the constituents to get more involved, and if they see they are reaching out with the language access, they will trust (the supervisors) more, they will participate more,” said Linda Olvera, a representative of the Contra Costa County United Latino Voices organization.
Dick Offerman, a representative of the Contra Costa Immigrant Rights Alliance, agrees.
“This is very important,” he said. “There are thousands and thousands of people who will appreciate the efforts.”
In addition to translation services for meetings, the supervisors are also exploring a cost-effective way to translate into Spanish its meeting agendas, which are often 26 pages, and as many as 7,800 words. One estimate puts written translation costs as high as $0.19 per word, totaling $1,482.
“We are not ready to roll it out, but those are the issues we are looking at,” Anderson said.
The full board of supervisors plans to revisit the issue at a future meeting with finalized associated expenses likely mulled over as part of the 2020-2021 county budget process.
For more information on the proposed endeavor, visit bit.ly/2SGbbAl.
