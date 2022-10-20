Trauma counseling offered in county

If you are a victim of violence in Contra Costa County, help is just a call away.

The county Board of Supervisors threw a spotlight on the Family Justice Center in this week’s meeting.

Susun Kim, executive director of the center, brought a team from the group to update the supervisors Tuesday on two new services the organization is offering: TeleCare and their Trauma Recovery Center.

