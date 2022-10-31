Vasco Road roadwork on Nov. 7-8 might cause delays

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department will be sweeping and removing debris on Vasco Road between Marsh Creek Road and Camino Diablo Nov. 7-8 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Officials did not specify a direction, northbound or southbound..
Message boards will be posted to advise drivers the week before scheduled work begins and drivers should expect delays, according to a Contra Costa County Public Works Department press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.