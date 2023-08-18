Runners and volunteers are needed to participate in The 12th annual Delta Harvest Run on Sept. 10.
All of the net proceeds goes to the Delta Realtors Community Service Foundation. The foundation is a non-profit organization run by local Realtors and affiliates. Since its establishment in 2005, the foundation has been offering scholarships to graduating high school seniors at each of the high schools from Pittsburg to Discovery Bay.
The foundation estimates that it has awarded over $100,000 in high school scholarships since its inception. In addition to scholarships, the Foundation donates money to local food banks, community chests, homeless shelters, Elderly Make A Wish, and other charitable organizations in East Contra Costa County.
The Delta Harvest Run offers a half marathon, 10K, 5K and a 1-Mile Family Fun Run. The run begins and ends at City Park in downtown Brentwood at the corner of Oak and Second streets. The half marathon starts at 7:30, 10K at 7:45, 5K at 8 a.m. and the 1-mile family fun run at 9 a.m.
The flat route meanders through the tree lined city streets and on the peaceful and scenic Marsh Creek trail. The run is facilitated by a professional race and timing company. All participants will receive a finishers metal, a custom performance-shirt, a swag bag and snacks at the finish line.
Back by popular demand the runners will receive a token for a free beer, an ice cream or a coffee. The run will also award age group metals as well as overall male and female trophies.
The half marathon begins at 7:30 a.m., with a pre-race warm-up lead by a professional instructor prior to race time. The awards ceremony will take place at The City Park immediately following the race.
For more information about the run or to register as a runner or a volunteer, visithttp://www.deltaharvestrun.com/, or call race director Patti Shaner at 925-584-1614.
Applications for scholarships will be available at each of the high school career centers by early December. Interested seniors can also call Tonia at the Delta Association of Realtors at (925) 757-8283 to receive an application.
