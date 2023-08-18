Delta Harvest Run

Photo by Tony Kukulich

The half marathon got underway during the Delta Harvest Run in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The event featured half marathon, 10K and 5K runs and attracted nearly 200 runners.

Runners and volunteers are needed to participate in The 12th annual Delta Harvest Run on Sept. 10.

All of the net proceeds goes to the Delta Realtors Community Service Foundation. The foundation is a non-profit organization run by local Realtors and affiliates.  Since its establishment in 2005, the foundation has been offering scholarships to graduating high school seniors at each of the high schools from Pittsburg to Discovery Bay.  

The foundation estimates that it has awarded over $100,000 in high school scholarships since its inception.  In addition to scholarships, the Foundation donates money to local food banks, community chests, homeless shelters, Elderly Make A Wish, and other charitable organizations in East Contra Costa County.   

