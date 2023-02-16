Volunteers sought to support foster kids

Local children in foster care are waiting to be matched with a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of Contra Costa County Volunteer Advocate.
CASA volunteers work one-on-one with children in the foster care system, building a relationship, connecting with other professionals in the youth’s life, and supporting and amplifying the child’s voice inside and outside the courtroom. By sharing 15-20 hours a month, CASA volunteers provide hope, increased opportunity, and needed consistency in the life of a child.
CASA wants volunteers to make sure every child referred to its program receives a Volunteer Advocate. Volunteers can sign up to attend an upcoming online Informational Session where you can learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer. For more information, visit cccocasa.org or call 925-256-7284 ext. 7.
