Westmont of Brentwood to offer dementia support group

Westmont of Brentwood is offering a support group for family members and caregivers of those struggling with memory loss. The monthly meeting will be on the last Wednesday of every month.
The next meeting will be on Wednesday, April 26, from 6-7 p.m. at Westmont of Brentwood, 450 John Muir Parkway, in Brentwood.
Some of the topics discussed will be preventive measures such as when to see a formal diagnosis, and activities that you can do at home, among other topics.
