Company offers active shooter reaction training

Area schools and businesses may wonder how to respond to an active shooter situation such as the recent incident at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, so two area men with law enforcement backgrounds are teaming up to provide answers.
One is Brentwood police sergeant Mitch Brouillette, who is creating and implementing comprehensive protocols to active shooter incidents.
In the wake of several active shooter situations nationwide – including those most recently …
Through his partnership with Larry Treat, owner and founder of Delta Tactical Training Group in Antioch, Brouillette has worked with many local businesses, medical facilities and houses of worship to create programs tailored to specific needs. He said if a critical incident does arise, he wants his community to be prepared.
“If we do have an active shooter situation in our community, we can’t fail, because if you do, you lose something within your community,” said Brouillette, who has 20 years of law enforcement experience. “For me, I don’t want to come across that situation. But if we do, I don’t want to fail and I don’t want our decisions or lack of event planning to cause issues.”
Brouillette’s concern for safety began when he served as a school resource officer at Heritage High School in Brentwood. As he walked the halls of the school and began to build a relationship with the students and staff, he thought about what could happen if someone did bring a gun on campus, and what he could do to keep people safe.
“It became apparent that no one knew what to do in the case of an active shooter,” said Brouillette, a Marine Corps veteran. “I have a lot of experience in that, I am part of the SWAT (Special Weapons And Tactics) team, so when I walked around the school, I walked around with the tactical mindset of what would happen here and what could I do.”
Brouillette noted this type of topic is often taboo for teachers, who don’t choose their career path knowing they might someday confront a gunman. But once he began researching active shooter and critical incident training, and then implementing that training in schools and businesses, their reactions changed.
“Confidence is the number one thing that changes, especially at schools,” he said. “The first thing I do is apologize to the teachers, because we live in a world where we are going numb to these events, and they come in scared, but then see their ability to do something and the number one comment I get afterwards is, ‘At least we have a plan,’ and then they start talking and that’s the success, when they start talking and keep the ideas going.”
Treat is the founder and CEO of Delta Tactical Training Group, a firearms and personal safety training organization. Along with Brouillette, Treat has several other police officers who provide training for active shooter situations to a range of organizations. He said he and his team will walk through the premises, identify vulnerabilities and compile a report for their clients in addition to providing hands-on training, which is more important now than ever, Treat said.
“Crime has increased significantly,” he said. “Prosecution of various crimes has decreased and the community at large, based on what I’m experiencing, they don’t have confidence in law enforcement response, and law enforcement agencies are resource strapped. They are going to get to you when they are able to in a critical event, and time is of the essence, and you have to be able to depend on yourself for your own survival.”
Treat said his organization is teaching individuals how to defend themselves safely and responsibly. He quoted the ancient Greek poet Archilochus, saying, “We don’t rise to the level of our expectations, we fall to the level of our training.”
Delta Tactical Training Group is at 2504 Vern Roberts Circle, Suite 103, in Antioch. For more information, call 925-775-4777 or visit www.deltatacticalgroup.com.
