Company offers active shooter reaction training

Press file photo

Brentwood police sergeant Mitch Brouillette is creating and implementing comprehensive protocols to active shooter incidents.

Area schools and businesses may wonder how to respond to an active shooter situation such as the recent incident at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, so two area men with law enforcement backgrounds are teaming up to provide answers.

One is Brentwood police sergeant Mitch Brouillette, who is creating and implementing comprehensive protocols to active shooter incidents.

Through his partnership with Larry Treat, owner and founder of Delta Tactical Training Group in Antioch, Brouillette has worked with many local businesses, medical facilities and houses of worship to create programs tailored to specific needs. He said if a critical incident does arise, he wants his community to be prepared.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription