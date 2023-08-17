Con Fire annexation a year later - Soundmound Blvd.

It’s been just over a year since Contra Costa Fire Protection District (Con Fire) annexed the smaller East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) in June 2022.

Did it work as fire officials expected it would?

“The first year of our annexation has been a resounding success,” Con Fire Captain Chris Toler, an interim spokesman, stated in an email. “This was made possible through significant effort, planning, and support from our staff, our labor partners, and our Board of Directors. We’ve followed through on our commitment to improve service and increase fire, rescue, and EMS resources for the communities we now serve in the eastern portions of the county. We are looking forward to continuing on our commitment to serve through the construction of new facilities in Brentwood and providing consistent, professional fire service to all the communities that are now part of Con Fire.”

