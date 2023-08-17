It’s been just over a year since Contra Costa Fire Protection District (Con Fire) annexed the smaller East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) in June 2022.
Did it work as fire officials expected it would?
“The first year of our annexation has been a resounding success,” Con Fire Captain Chris Toler, an interim spokesman, stated in an email. “This was made possible through significant effort, planning, and support from our staff, our labor partners, and our Board of Directors. We’ve followed through on our commitment to improve service and increase fire, rescue, and EMS resources for the communities we now serve in the eastern portions of the county. We are looking forward to continuing on our commitment to serve through the construction of new facilities in Brentwood and providing consistent, professional fire service to all the communities that are now part of Con Fire.”
“The residents in the recently annexed communities of East County now receive increased levels of fire, rescue, and emergency medical services,” Toler said. “The annexation has resulted in reduced response times through the deployment of additional resources and a fully integrated fire district, as well as programs and services that were not readily available pre-annexation.”
With a growing East County population, and lingering effects from Proposition 13, ECCFPD continuously faced funding shortfalls over the last 20 years. Prior to annexation, the lack of sufficient resources had contributed to extended response times, excessive wear on equipment, and firefighter fatigue and injuries, fire officials said. The shortfalls meant that ECCFPD would often need to use their mutual aid agreement with Con Fire, meaning crews would be required to cross district lines to provide support during times with heavier call volumes or major emergencies that required additional assistance. Although the agreement was meant to be reciprocal, Con Fire was sending crews at a higher rate than receiving aid.
The annexation, which was initially approved by both districts in September, 2021 won unanimous approval from the Contra Costa County Local Area Formation Commission in March 2022. That meant that the 249-square mile fire district would see an improvement in fire and rescue services, including faster response times to emergencies and updated equipment and apparatus.
A month before the official annexation, Station 95, at the corner of East Cypress and Bethel Island Roads in Oakley, was able to open. Construction on the station had finished in 2019, but wasn’t able to reach full staffing without funds allocated from Measure X. Measure X is a 20-year, half-cent sales tax collected on the gross receipts on the sale of personal property across the county. Since opening, a new engine with increased water carrying capacity has been ordered. Once it enters service at a date to be determined, it will be beneficial to meeting the needs of residents living in areas that lack fire hydrants.
“Additionally, we’ve added dedicated staffing for a water tender at this fire station, which allows us to provide rapid response of this specialized resource for those areas not served by municipal water systems,” Toler stated.
By 2024, Con Fire expects construction to begin on two additional stations, 90 and 94 with building typically lasting about two years. Once finished, it will bring the total number of stations to six, serving a population of over 128,000 residents in Brentwood and Oakley, and unincorporated communities of Discovery Bay, Bethel Island, Knightsen, Byron, Marsh Creek, and Morgan Territory.
“Fire station 90, planned to be built near Pioneer Elementary School on Empire Avenue and Fire Station 94, planned to replace the closed fire station on 1st Street, are both moving through the planning process,” Toler stated.
The majority of the funding for the new stations and the apparatus was available through Measure X money.
In April 2023, Con Fire added a four-person crew to Station 92 to staff the newly added Truck 92. This addition marks the first staffed ladder truck in East County, and the crew is specially equipped and staffed to perform fire scene searches and rescues, vehicular extrications, and other rescues. The additional crew will also support quicker assembly of firefighting forces in East County’s Battalion 9 and neighboring Battalion 8, according to a Con Fire press release earlier this year.
“The current ladder truck was taken from the existing fleet at Con Fire and a new ladder truck was ordered, “ Toler stated. “We anticipate the arrival of new fire engines and two new ladder trucks in early 2024 to help with fleet renewal.”
All East County crews have also been upgraded to include a firefighter who is also a paramedic. The combination of these two major post-annexation improvements reinforce the benefits of consolidation of fire fighting resources into a single, larger, more capable organization able to more efficiently deliver comprehensive fire, rescue, and EMS services across the county, according to the press release. Other tangible benefits include a hazardous materials response team, increased fire investigation capabilities, and marine firefighting and rescue services.
“Now that the District’s expansion of fire and emergency services is in place we have engaged with the Insurance Services Office (ISO) to update the District’s Fire Protection Classification rating to reflect the new stations and additional services provided,” Toler stated. “We anticipate a lower ISO rating for the communities formerly served by the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.”
Local residents have had overwhelmingly positive things to say about the improved services.
“We had EMS come out to our home a number of times for my mom, ranging from lift assistance, to transport, to ER,” stated Antioch resident Nicole Ramirez. “My mom was overweight, and they always came equipped with the appropriate team members and number of team members, and all of the staff were supportive, respectful, and kind. They made a difficult situation feel manageable and were very mindful of my mom’s needs.”
Oakley resident Adella Logan has had to use fire and emergency services several times since moving to the area in 1988. From times that her young children were injured, to family members facing health crises, she says that they’ve always been available when needed, and in record time, she said.
“I had my fire alarm go off for no reason that I could find a few weeks ago,” Logan stated. “My security company called it in, and the fire department was here in less than five minutes. It turned out to be a faulty smoke detector, but they checked my whole house for hot spots, even going into the attic...I felt safe after they left.”
Logan was thankful that it turned out to be nothing, but she was glad that the call was handled thoroughly. Fire crews in East County have also been positively impacted by the annexation.
“By increasing the number of on-duty firefighters and the number of resources in East Contra Costa, we have increased firefighter safety,” stated Toler. “By placing a greater number of firefighters on the fireground in a shorter amount of time, we are better positioned to
mitigate risks involved in interior firefighting and other emergencies”
Crews are also seeing more opportunities for dedicated training, the ability to work in specialty programs, and the potential to work closer to home, since they’re able to work across the larger Con Fire district.
Con Fire Deputy Chief Brian Helmick, formerly ECCFPD Chief, now is the head of advanced planning for the fire district. Helmick was a driving force behind the annexation.
“I continue to be able to have the privilege and opportunity to advocate for the interest of the citizens of East Contra Costa County, and now, with the expanded scope of working in the best interest for all 12 cities that Con Fire serves,” Helmick said. “Annexation continues to prove and deliver all that was promised to the businesses and residents of East Contra Costa County.”
