REGIONAL Con Fire today announced its fire investigators made an arson arrest yesterday in relation to fires set along the walking trail in the vicinity of Buckeye Way, Antioch.
Robert Steed, 21, an Antioch resident, was arrested, charged with Arson to Forest Land and transported to the Martinez Detention Facility for booking.
A Con Fire Investigator responded to a reported vegetation fire in the area of Buckeye Way in Antioch where Engine 88 had found two separate fires along the walking path, approximately
200 yards apart. After investigating the fire, investigators and crews cleared the scene.
Approximately 20 minutes later, the investigator and Engine 88 again responded to the same area for reports of another vegetation fire. On arrival, a witness was found to have detained a subject for setting the fire.
The subject identified himself as Robert Steed. Steed admitted to setting the fire a, saying he likes fire and that he had it under control and was going to put it out.
Steed was subsequently arrested.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.