Conan Moats running for Oakley City Council

Conan Moats, high school teacher, varsity tennis coach, playwright, husband and father has thrown his hat into the ring for the Oakley City Council contest.
As a councilmember Conan’s priorities will include:
- Breaking ground on a new library building in Oakley;
- Re-establishing the Oakley planning commission;
- Ensuring that development beyond the Urban Limit Line is not just discouraged but prohibited. We must protect our local wetlands and prevent sprawl.
Moats has over twenty years teaching in public and private school. He currently is in his ninth year teaching economics, U.S. government civics and psychology at Deer Valley High School in Antioch.
Conan coached Biddy Sports T-ball team in 2017-18 and has consistently cheered his boys’ soccer team “The Hurricanes,” often until losing his voice. He looks forward to more seasons working with the Oakley Soccer Academy when the social-distancing requirements due to COVID-19 are eased.
Conan’s introduction to Oakley city politics occurred when he fought to get speed humps put on Mellowood Drive. After working on the issue for over a year, speed humps were installed and his street feels much safer because of it. As Oakley grows, he is committed to traffic safety. He believes we need to widen Main Street to two lanes downtown and open another artery into the city to relieve traffic on Laurel Avenue. He says that a planning commission is Oakley’s best bet to grow smarter and allow the people to have a louder voice.
– Submitted by Conan Moats
