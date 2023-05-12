ConFire investigating cause of fire at Antioch eBart

ANTIOCH – Contra Costa Consolidated Fire District (ConFire) officials are investigating the cause of a fire in the Antioch eBart parking lot that destroyed six cars Thursday afternoon.
According to Steve Hill, ConFire’s public information officer, the initial investigation into the cause of the fire points to an apparent attempt from someone trying to steal gas from a pickup truck in the parking lot.
“There was evidence that gas was trying to be stolen and then the burning gas that resulted flowed down the sloping parking lot and took out five more vehicles,” Hill said to The Press.
