Congressman Jerry McNerney, who has represented the district that covers Brentwood, Oakley, Bethel Island and a portion of Antioch since 2013, will not seek reelection.
The decision comes amid U.S. Congressional district representation changes that will take effect in 2023, when McNerney's term would have expired.
McNerney has served East County since 2013, and he also served parts of Antioch in East County from 2006 until 2013, when he served the 11th Congressional District.
Under the new district configuration--slated to take effect Jan. 23. 2023 -- U.S. Congressional representation for much of East County – Brentwood, Oakley, Bethel Island and a portion of Antioch – will shift from McNerney’s District 9 to District 10, currently represented by Democrat Josh Harder. Harder’s term expires this year, and he has announced Jan. 18 that he will seek to replace McNerney. Discovery Bay will remain in District 9, which will be served by McNerney's successor. The waterfront area of Antioch will be represented in District 8.
"I am honored that the citizens of California’s 9th Congressional District chose me as their representative in the past five elections, and that those in California’s previous 11th Congressional District gave me the privilege of representing them for three terms," McNerney said in a statement. "I am very proud of the many accomplishments that my staff and I have achieved in Congress, including the creation of a major veteran’s health center facility in San Joaquin County, providing outstanding help for constituents with federal agencies, and securing major investments in infrastructure and public safety, broadband, education, childcare, and health care access. I have always fought tirelessly for those in need, and I will continue to do so."
According to his website, just last year, he:
– hosted several pediatric COVID-19 vaccination sites in the area
– continued his ‘Holiday Cards for the Troops’ program,
–secured more than $20 million for 10 local projects in California’s 9th Congressional District in the seven-bill ‘minibus’ to help veterans and veterans’ services and enhancing public safety to upgrading local water infrastructure and investing in expanded economic resources for resident entrepreneurs.
–hosted a virtual town hall meeting on wildfire preparedness and response
McNerney served on several House committees, including Energy and Commerce, the subcommittees on Energy; Communications and Technology; and Consumer Protection and Commerce, according to his website.
Before serving in Congress, McNerney, who has his Ph.D. in mathematics, was an engineering contractor to Sandia National Laboratories in New Mexico. In 1990. he moved with his family to California, accepting a senior engineering position with U.S. Windpower, Kenetech.
Later, he was an energy consultant for PG&E, FloWind, the Electric Power Research Institute, and other utility companies. Before his election to Congress, he formed a start-up company to manufacture wind turbines. McNerney’s work contributed to saving the equivalent of approximately 30 million barrels of oil, or 8.3 million tons of carbon dioxide.
