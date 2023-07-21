Joann Klement in Shadow Lakes on Presidio Drive in Brentwood and her friend, Linda Nakaji, have hosted a National Night Out together for the last 12 years, offering a lemonade and snack stand.
“We keep it real simple,” Klement said, adding that they also hand out giveaways, like stickers, for the kids.
Along with the rest of the country, the city of Brentwood and Brentwood police are taking part in National Night Out on Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 6-9 p.m. in a continued effort to promote and build the connection between cops and community. National Night Out is also used to create and promote awareness about police programs and communities, drug prevention, neighborhood watch activities, and other anti-crime efforts.
During the annual National Night Out in Brentwood, residents host block party-style event while Brentwood police and some city council members stop by. Officers, lieutenants, captains, and even Brentwood police Chief Tim Herbert all stop by the various events through the night. They talk with the various neighborhood residents, answer questions, and hand out goodie bags to the kids.
The neighboring cities of Oakley, Discovery Bay, and Antioch are also taking part in National Night Out. Oakley police said that they plan to make their stops throughout the city’s planned events. However no details have been set as of Wednesday, July 19.
Brentwood police Officer Lindzie Laughridge says that National Night Out has had an “overwhelming positive response” within the city.
“Every year, we get more and more participants,” she said. “What’s really nice about it too is that the same people who host every year continue to host it because it’s so successful and so fun.”
“There’s already a strong sense of community. This is just another way for us to participate in that.”
Klement, who has lived with her husband in Shadow Lakes for the last 20 years, still gets excited for National Night Out.
“We think it’s important,” she said. “We have some neighbors around us that have been there that long and they’re pillar attendees, and I have a sign that I put out so people driving up can see that we’re going to have the event here. Maybe we’ll get some new people.”
One of them was Laughridge, who took in her first National Night Out with the Brentwood Police Department last year and remembers having a blast. The department partnered with Brentwood Parks and Recreation as they went to various stops throughout the city.
Laughridge’s favorite part of National Night Out last year wasn’t just the food, however. More importantly, it was the activities and getting to know city residents.
“It was just fun to partner up with another department in the city and attend these party events and get to know the kids, their families, get to know the adults and I just enjoyed it,” Laughridge said. “I had some great food and got to know some great people. It’s perhaps one of my favorite events that we take part in and throughout the year.”
“It’s just a means for neighbors, kids, and adults to get together and have fun,” Laughridge said. “It’s just a fun way to build partnerships and communities in Brentwood. A way to build relationships and get to know the department and get to know the community.”
The first official National Night Out started in 1984 through an organization called the National Association of Town Watch (NATW), which was established three years earlier. The organization was created in order to “provide community watch groups the necessary information, resources, and assets to stay informed, interested, and motivated within the community,” according to NATW’s website. In the original National Night Out, people sat out on their porches with their porch lights on to show support for their community and its partnerships as a symbolic effort with their neighbors to show camaraderie.
