Lindzie Laughridge mug

LAUGHRIDGE

Joann Klement in Shadow Lakes on Presidio Drive in Brentwood and her friend, Linda Nakaji, have hosted a National Night Out together for the last 12 years, offering a lemonade and snack stand.

“We keep it real simple,” Klement said, adding that they also hand out giveaways, like stickers, for the kids.

Along with the rest of the country, the city of Brentwood and Brentwood police are taking part in National Night Out on Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 6-9 p.m. in a continued effort to promote and build the connection between cops and community. National Night Out is also used to create and promote awareness about police programs and communities, drug prevention, neighborhood watch activities, and other anti-crime efforts.

