The Contra Costa County Public Works Department will begin the second phase of construction on the Countywide Guardrail Upgrade Project on Marsh Creek Road. Guardrail work is scheduled for the following locations:
Vasco Road: Construction began on Wednesday, July 15 and is anticipated to be completed by Friday, August 7. The work will occur Monday through Friday, 6pm to 6am, barring unforeseen circumstances. Work will take place between Walnut Boulevard and the Alameda County Line.
Marsh Creek Road: Construction is expected to begin on Monday, August 3. The work will occur Monday through Friday, 8am to 3pm, barring unforeseen circumstances. Work will take place between the Clayton City limit and Camino Diablo.
San Pablo Dam Road: Construction is expected to begin in late-August, 2020. The work will occur Monday through Friday, 8am to 3pm. Work will take place between the Richmond City limit and Bear Creek Road.
Construction will be complete in mid-September 2020, barring unforeseen circumstances. Construction operations will be scheduled to minimize impacts to commute traffic. Drivers can expect delays up to 15 minutes during construction. Current social distancing protocol will be observed.
This project is funded by the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP), East County Area of Benefit, and gas tax funds. More information for this project can be found at http://www.cccounty.us/pwdmap.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.