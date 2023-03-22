Construction to close part of Highway 4: 5-day move to build Mokelumne Trail overcrossing

BRENTWOOD — Drivers on Highway 4 will face major traffic slowdowns starting Friday, March 24 through Wednesday, March 29, as Caltrans is scheduled to install the Mokelumne Trail bicycle and pedestrian overcrossing span over Highway 4 in Brentwood.

Weather permitting, Caltrans will be closing the highway one direction at a time between Sand Creek Road and Lone Tree Way as described below:

  • March 24:  Eastbound Highway 4 closure from midnight Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.

  • March 25:  No closure on Saturday night.

  • March 26:  Westbound  Highway 4 closure on Sunday from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m.

  • March 26:  Westbound  Highway 4 closure on Sunday from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. Monday.

  • March 27:  Eastbound  Highway 4 closure on Monday from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

  • March 28:  Eastbound or westbound  Highway 4 closure on Tuesday from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. Wednesday, if needed to complete any remaining work.

