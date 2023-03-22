Construction to close part of Highway 4: 5-day move to build Mokelumne Trail overcrossing

BRENTWOOD — Drivers on Highway 4 will face major traffic slowdowns starting Friday, March 24 through Wednesday, March 29, as Caltrans is scheduled to install the Mokelumne Trail bicycle and pedestrian overcrossing span over Highway 4 in Brentwood.
Weather permitting, Caltrans will be closing the highway one direction at a time between Sand Creek Road and Lone Tree Way as described below:
March 24: Eastbound Highway 4 closure from midnight Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.
March 25: No closure on Saturday night.
March 26: Westbound Highway 4 closure on Sunday from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m.
March 26: Westbound Highway 4 closure on Sunday from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. Monday.
March 27: Eastbound Highway 4 closure on Monday from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. Tuesday.
March 28: Eastbound or westbound Highway 4 closure on Tuesday from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. Wednesday, if needed to complete any remaining work.
