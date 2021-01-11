The spike in COVID-19 cases continues and stay-at-home orders remain in effect. To limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission, the Court will continue to LIMIT COURT ACCESS through January 29, 2021.
- PUBLIC ACCESS WILL BE LIMITED. Exceptions are criminal preliminary and other evidentiary hearing witnesses, attorneys, defendants and victims in matters with time not waived. Masks are required for entry.
- JURY TRIALS ARE SUSPENDED. Criminal preliminary and other evidentiary hearings with time not waived will proceed.
- JURY SERVICE. Jurors summonsed to report on or before January 29, 2021: Your service has been completed. You do not need to call or report for jury duty.
- THE COURT OR YOUR ATTORNEY WILL NOTIFY YOU OF RESET HEARINGS. If your matter is to be reset, the Court or your attorney will notify you of the new date, with hearings to be by Zoom or CourtCall. Instructions and links for Zoom/CourtCall, public access to audio streaming where available, and court calendars may be found on our Court Calendar webpage.
- ALL CLERK’S OFFICES ARE CLOSED TO PUBLIC ACCESS. FILINGS WILL BE ACCEPTED BY MAIL OR DROP BOX AND WILL CONTINUE TO BE TIMELY PROCESSED. The limited closure is NOT a Court holiday for filing deadlines.
Drop boxes will be available from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the following locations:
- Civil: Main Street entrance of the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse in Martinez.
- Criminal: Main Street entrance of the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse in Martinez.
- Family: Main entrance of Family Law building in Martinez.
- Juvenile: Main entrance of the Walnut Creek Courthouse.
- Probate: Main Street entrance of the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse in Martinez.
- Pittsburg and Richmond courthouses: These drop boxes are available only for filings in case types heard at those locations.
ALL COURT RECORDS OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED. See the Criminal Records and Civil Records webpages for the process for records requests by mail.
This public health situation is urgent and constantly changing. Accordingly, the Court anticipates further press releases providing more details on Court operations.
Please visit the Court website for updated information.
