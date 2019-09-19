Contra Costa Animal Services (CCAS) is offering reduced cost adoptions for dogs and cats through Monday, Sept. 30, to help find homes for the hundreds of animals at the county’s shelters.
The adoption fee for dogs over 25 pounds and black or partially black cats or kittens will be $20. Interested adopters can take advantage by visiting CCAS adoption centers at 4800 Imhoff Place in Martinez or 910 San Pablo Ave. in Pinole.
The reduced fee includes the cost of adoption, spay or neuter surgery, microchip and vaccinations. It does not include licensing or any refundable deposits that may be required for spay or neuter surgery.
For more information, contact Media and Community Relations Manager Steve Burdo at 925-393-6836 or steve.burdo@asd.cccounty.us. For available animals, visit www.ccasd.org.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.