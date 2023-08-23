Contra Costa Animal Services (CCAS) will be offering adoption services seven days a week through August in an effort to increase adoptions amidst crowded conditions at the Martinez shelter. Potential adopters will now be able to meet and adopt pets on Sundays and Mondays, days that the shelter is typically closed to the public. Sunday and Monday adoptions will occur from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and during regular shelter hours Tuesday through Saturday.
“We’re pulling out all the stops to get animals out of the shelter and into loving homes,” says CCAS Director, Beth Ward. “With our shelter being at or near capacity for months, we knew we needed to try some things differently to make adoption and fostering even more accessible to our community.’
CCAS has over 150 pets seeking permanent or temporary homes, and all adoptions are free of charge. Interested adopters and fosters can view CCAS’s available pets at www.ccasd.org, or come to meet them at the CCAS adoption center at 4800 Imhoff Place in Martinez. A $25 licensing fee may apply for pet adoptions.
