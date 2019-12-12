Contra Costa Animal Services (CCAS) will be offering $5 adoptions of all animals on Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14, as part of the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Holiday Hope” adoption campaign. The goal of this promotion is to bring holiday hope to homeless pets in Contra Costa County by finding loving homes for them through this promotion.
Through this partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation, CCAS will join 110 shelters in 22 different states offering reduced fee adoptions to adopt as many pets possible this weekend.
“To permanently end the homeless pet problem, everyone across the country needs to understand that there are beautiful, worthy animals in shelters who should be the first choice when bringing a pet into your home,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of the Bissell Pet Foundation. “You will get the most loving pet who will literally change your life because it’s so grateful to be loved. I want every person to know they can be part of the solution if they adopt a shelter pet.”
The $5 adoption special includes most fees associated with adopting an animal, including: adoption fees, spay/neuter, micro-chipping and vaccination (avg. cost of adoption is between $104-$284). However, new adopters will be required to license their animal.
Interested adopters can take advantage of this free adoption promotion by visiting CCAS’ Martinez and Pinole adoption centers to meet our animals and adopt their new family member. To view available pets online, please visit www.ccasd.org.
Martinez Adoption Center – 4800 Imhoff Pl., Martinez, CA 94553
Pinole Adoption Center – 910 San Pablo Ave., Pinole, CA 94564
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.