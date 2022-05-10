Contra Costa Animal Services (CCAS) are offering $25 adoptions of all animals through May 14 as part of the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelter” adoption campaign. The goal of this promotion is to find loving homes for homeless pets in Contra Costa County.
CCAS will join 110 shelters in 22 states offering reduced-fee adoptions for as many pets as possible.
“To permanently end the homeless pet problem, everyone across the country needs to understand that there are beautiful, worthy animals in shelters who should be the first choice when bringing a pet into your home,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of the Bissell Pet Foundation. “You will get the most loving pet who will literally change your life because it’s so grateful to be loved. I want every person to know they can be part of the solution if they adopt a shelter pet.”
The $25 adoption special includes adoption fees, spay/neuter, micro-chipping and vaccination (average cost of adoption is $104-$284).
Interested adopters can take advantage of this adoption promotion can view available pets online at www.ccasd.org .
For more information, contact Contra Costa County Animal Services’ Media and Community Relations Manager Steve Burdo at 925-393-6836, or by email at steve.burdo@asd.cccounty.us.
