Contra Costa County (County) is accepting applications for two upcoming Airport Neighbor position openings on the Aviation Advisory Committee (AAC). One position is designated for someone who works or resides in the Town of Pacheco. The second position is designated for someone who works or resides in Byron, Brentwood, Knightsen, or Discovery Bay. The term begins March 1, 2021, upon appointment by the Airport Committee, and expires on February 28, 2024.
The AAC serves as an advisory group to the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors (Board) to provide advice and recommendations to the Board on aviation matters related to the Contra Costa County Airports. The AAC typically meets once per month at either Buchanan Field or Byron Airport.
Application forms can be obtained from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by calling (925) 655-2000 or at: https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/3418/Appointed-Bodies-Committees-Commissions. Applications should be submitted online or returned to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, County Administration Building, 1025 Escobar Street, 1st Floor, Martinez, CA 94553, no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020. Applicants should plan to be available for public/Zoom interviews, tentatively scheduled for Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Airports Committee Meeting.
For more information on the Contra Costa County Airports or the AAC visit us at www.ContraCostaCountyAirports.org or by calling (844) Fly-ToUs or (844) 359-8687.
