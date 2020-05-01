A new countywide ordinance will temporarily prohibit many landlords from raising rents or evicting most COVID-19–impacted residential and commercial tenants.
Key provisions of the ruling, approved last week and in effect until at least May 31, generally disallow residential or commercial property owners from hiking rents or removing tenants who fail to pay rent due to COVID-19 income loss or out-of-pocket medical expenses. The order also institutes temporary provisions on late fees, past-due rents and residential tenants who house new COVID-19–impacted family members.
The decree applies to payments and actions dating back to March 16 and is in effect countywide, except in cities that have already adopted similar actions.
“We do not need people to become homeless,” said District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis. “It creates a lot of problems personally for them. It’s also not good for the health of our community. It’s not good for our economy.”
The board heard about 45 public comments prior to approving the action, many relaying their new COVID-19–induced economic struggles and the need for help.
East County resident Silvia Perez said the pandemic has financially decimated her family, with her daughter’s income reduced by 50 percent, her son struggling with medical issues and her husband retired.
“My mortgage is $1,300 dollars a month, and we are not going to pay May’s (mortgage),” she said. “We don’t have enough for rent and bills, just for food.”
Fellow East County resident Victor Ramirez, whose church distributes food to the poor, said the needy population is rising, likely meaning that so is the need for rent help.
“If these people do not have food, they don’t have money for the rent,” he said.
Under the ordinance, tenants cannot be evicted for failure to pay rent if they can show documented “substantial” COVID-19–caused income loss or medical expenses. Tenants, who may show proof through an online form, would have 120 days after the ordinance expires to make past-due payments.
Additionally, the order prohibits most rent increases until at least May 31, with the exception of several housing types already protected by a 2019-approved statewide tenet protection act ---including residences built within the last 15 years, single family homes, townhouses and condominiums---unless owned by an investment trust, corporation or limited liability company.
Other provisions ban imposing or collecting late fees on financially impacted COVID-19 residential and commercial tenants for at least 120 days after the ordinance expires, and forbid evictions for housing unauthorized guests if the newcomers are COVID-19–impacted family members.
Evictions may continue if the owner or tenant’s safety is at risk; for past-due rent that predates March 16; or if the owner or their immediate family intends to occupy a residential rental unit, according to the ordinance.
County housing advocates say the new regulations are a lifeline for many.
“I am grateful to the board for bringing forward an ordnance with key protections for tenants,” said Jess Jollett, the executive director of Lift Up Contra Costa, a coalition of economic, labor, environmental and racial justice organizations.
Candace Andersen, chair of the board, said the governing body also feels for financially struggling landlords.
“This is not a forgiveness of the rent owed, but a longer period to pay it,” she said. “We hope that property owners and their tenants will work together to reach fair and equitable ways to have the owed rent paid.”
Financially struggling tenants are encouraged to contact their landlord immediately, but notice must be given no later than 14 days after the rent due date and the issuance of a payment-seeking notice.
For more information on the provisions, or to print out an eviction-protection notice, visit https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/7836/Eviction-and-Rent-Freeze-Ordinance-FAQs.
