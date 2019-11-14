The future of any community starts with Census 2020. The Census count comes once a decade, attempting to account for every person in the United States. Not only does the count determine congressional districting, it also allocates critical funding for our communities including roads, affordable housing, schools, and parks.
Contra Costa County’s Census 2020 Complete Count Steering Committee has been building a network of trusted messengers to increase awareness and motivate residents to respond to the 2020 Census. In order to get a complete count, it will require strong collaboration between the county, cities and community partners. As part of this effort, the committee has awarded Census Outreach and Assistance Grants totaling $280,000 to about 55 organizations to ensure a complete and accurate count.
The committee is hosting a series of Regional Census Training Workshops to better understand the importance of the Census, learn about outreach resources and tools, and how to help our community members complete the Census form. The Training Workshops are mandatory for Contra Costa County grantees, and open to anyone interested in assisting in census outreach and education in Contra Costa County.
The County’s Census effort also focuses on “hard-to-count” Census Tracts, which amounts to 212,356 people in Contra Costa. Every person missed in the census count is estimated to cost $2,000 a year in lost federal funds. If Contra Costa County undercounts by 5%, the county would lose $1.1 billion over the next 10 years.
The public is invited to participate in a workshop to get the training needed to be a knowledgeable, trusted Census 2020 messenger toward the goal of a complete, accurate count in April 2020.
Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
East County Census Training
Antioch Senior Center, 213 F St., Antioch
Dec. 11, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Central County Census Training
Food Bank of CC & Solano
4010 Nelson Ave., Concord
